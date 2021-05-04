Crypt TV IP Creeps Into Video Game Space With ‘Dead By Daylight’ Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Crypt TV is teaming with Behaviour Interactive’s horror video game Dead By Daylight in a deal that will allow players to have access three new outfits inspired by original characters from the Crypt TV universe.

The fitting team-up will see Crypt’s monsters The Mordeo (as The Huntress), The Look-See (as The Doctor) and The Birch Witch (as The Hag). making their way into the multiplayer game that boasts more than 30 million players across its platforms. Birch is the most popular Crypt creation with its own Watch series; a sentient tree, she is a vengeful protector of those with love in their hearts.

In a first, Dead by Daylight‘s Crypt TV Collection outfits can be purchased using Iridescent Shards, one of the game’s progression currencies, in the in-game store.

‘Crypt fans have been asking for our characters to be featured in Dead by Daylight in the comment section for years, which makes this Crypt x Dead by Daylight collection so rewarding,” said Crypt-co-founder Eli Roth.

It’s the latest move for Crypt TV and its universe of original monster characters. The company, co-founded by CEO Jack Davis and Roth with Blumhouse Productions as a strategic partner, has five original series on Facebook Watch, and its upcoming eight-episode Peacock series based on The Door in the Woods and its sequel The Girl in the Woods just landed Krysten Ritter as a director.

“Crypt’s IP has grown successfully into TV, and now seeing those characters expand into Dead by Daylight, one of horror’s biggest video games, is very exciting,” Blumhouse’s Jason Blum said. “Dead by Daylight and Crypt have passionate fans, and I’m sure the community is going to love playing as The Birch, Look-See and The Mordeo.”

Here’s a taste: