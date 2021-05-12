Critics Choice Awards Sets 2022 Timeline; Will Air Live On The CW

We have a date and timeline for the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. The Critics Choice Association said Wednesday that the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards will air live on The CW Network on Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 7-10 pm ET (delayed PT).

The show will continue its combined film and television awards format, honoring the best in cinematic and televised/streaming achievement. Location and additional details for the January 2022 ceremony will be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with The CW again and looking forward to gathering in person to celebrate the finest work of this upcoming season,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards will mark a return to the glamorous, star-studded revelry that make these nights absolutely unforgettable.”

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.

Here is the timeline for the 2022 Critics Choice Awards:

Monday, October 4, 2021 – Submissions open for CCA TV categories (submissions are not required for film categories)

Monday, November 15, 2021 – Submissions close for CCA TV categories (submissions are not required for film categories)

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 – NomComs begin deliberations

Monday, November 29, 2021 – NomComs render official recommendations

Monday, November 29, 2021 – Nominating ballots go out to Film Branch members

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced

Friday, December 3, 2021 – Midnight (PT) deadline for final Film ballots

Monday, December 6, 2021 – 9 a.m. PT Film nominations announced

Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Final CCA ballots emailed to all members

Friday, January 7, 2022 – 9 p.m. (PT) Deadline for returning final ballots

Sunday, January 9, 2022 – 27th annual Critics Choice Awards presented live on The CW