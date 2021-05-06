Courteney Cox Tells Ellen DeGeneres To Expect Surprises On Upcoming ‘Friends’ Reunion Special

Courteney Cox tell Ellen DeGeneres today that the recently taped Friends unscripted reunion special was as emotional as anyone would have expected.

“It was unbelievable,” Cox says on today’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Though the host of the Facebook Watch series 9 Months doesn’t provide many – if any – revelations about the upcoming HBO Max reunion special, she says being back on Stage 24 with all of her Friends costars – Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – for the first time in 17 years was “so emotional.”

She viewers could expect some surprises when the unscripted special airs on HBO Max (no date set). The reunion had initially been set to tape and air last year but was postponed due to the Covid pandemic. Ben Winston directs, and taping was done recently at the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.

The actors are executive producing the reunion with Friends creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. Emma Conway and James Longman are co-executive producers. The special hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and Fulwell 73 Productions.

Also on Ellen today, Cox reminisces about shooting the sitcom’s iconic opening credits scene with the cast frolicking in a Burbank backlot fountain designed to look like Central Park’s Cherry Hill Fountain.

“We were in that fountain for a long time,” Cox says. “Somebody thought that would just be really fun, and let me tell you what happens, it’s not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours.”

She continues, “I remember Matthew Perry saying at one point, and we didn’t know each other that well at that point, but I remember, and this is so Matthew, but he was like, ‘I can’t remember a time that I wasn’t in this fountain.'”

Watch Cox’s Ellen segment above. The Friends discussion comes around the 7:00 mark.