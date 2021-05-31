Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran Recreate Classic ‘Friends’ Ross And Monica Dance Routine

Courteney Cox might have found her real-life Ross.

The Friends star pricelessly recreated her famous dance “routine” with singer Ed Sheeran on Instagram. For the uninitiated out there, “the routine” was a dance number Ross (David Schwimmer) and his sister Monica (Cox) performed in an episode on season 6, “The One With The Routine.” In the now-famous episode, the sibling duo brought the rehearsed act out of hibernation in an attempt to gain the camera’s attention on the “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” set.

Though not as flush as the original, the Grammy Award-winner was in sync with Cox until she hilariously jumped on Sheeran, taking the two into the ground.

Cox wrote, “just some routine dancing with a friend…” with the hashtag “ReRoutine.”

Last week, HBO Max hosted a Friends reunion special with stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. The original cast returned to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.

Upon returning to the original set, Aniston had a nostalgic and emotional reaction.

“It was a sucker punch in the heart in a way,” Friends’ star Aniston told Gayle King in an interview on King’s SiriusXM show, Gayle King in The House. “We were very naive in what we were expecting. It was excitement. ‘This is going to be so fun to walk onto the set and they’re bringing all of the sets out from storage and putting it all back together.’ Every, I mean, down to the shelves and the little chotchkies details …. We romanticized it, but you also have to remember we haven’t been there. And that time was a very specific time when we were saying goodbye to something that we didn’t want to, we cared deeply about, but we knew it was the time to say goodbye. Our lives were ahead of us. We had our future ahead of us. And it almost felt like time had stopped and we time traveled. And there’s good in that, and then there’s heartbreak in that.’

Watch the original and new “routine” above.