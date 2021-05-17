Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’ Gets Two-Night Launch Beginning Post-NFC Championship Game On Fox

Fox’s new midseason country music drama series Monarch will launch with a two-night premiere event, beginning Sunday January 30 following the NFC Championship Game, and continuing Tuesday, February 1.

Created by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch is described as a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. The Romans are fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of their success is a lie. When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, Nicky Roman, the heir to the crown, already battling an industry stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy.

The hour-long drama comes out of the network’s script-to-series model that utilizes a writers room. It marks the first live-action scripted series fully owned by Fox, since the sale of 20th Television to Disney.

Hilfers will write and exec produce, while Instinct creator and Royal Pains exec producer Michael Rauch, who supervised the writers room for the project, will act as showrunner and exec producer. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady also exec produce alongside Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen, a leading country music manager who represents the likes of Faith Hill, Little Big Town and Kacey Musgraves. Some of Owen’s clients and friends are expected to be appearing and performing on the show. Monarch is produced by Fox Entertainment.