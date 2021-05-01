Deadline’s Inaugural Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted: Livestream, Schedule, Lineup

It’s a couple more months until summer officially starts, but Saturday is shining bright with the new season of Deadline’s Contenders Television franchise. Padma Lakshmi, Demi Lovato, Stephen Colbert, Jameela Jamil, Amy Schumer and the Queer Eye guys are among the panelists in the lineup as we launch our newest TV award-season event.

Deadline’s first-ever Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted starts at 8 a.m. PT with a full day spotlighting the most vital shows and top talent in the genres, packed with virtual presentations from almost 40 shows from 19 outlets.

To watch the livestream of today’s event, click here.

Starting with Starz’s rollicking Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham, today’s lineup features Hulu’s Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, YouTube Originals’ Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil and Netflix’s Queer Eye, as well as Fox’s The Masked Singer and FX’s The Framing of Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents). Also in the mix are panels on The Real World Homecoming: New York, City So Real, Nailed It!, Indian Matchmaking, Lenox Hill, The Social Dilemma, Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, RuPaul’s Drag Race, This is Paris, the tragically powerful The Killing of Breonna Taylor (The New York Times Presents) and more.

Network and streamers include Apple TV+, Apple Original Films, Amazon Studios, BET, CBS Studios, Fox, FX, HBO, HBO Max, Hulu, Lifetime, MTV, MTV Documentary Film, MTV Entertainment Studios, National Geographic, Netflix, Starz, VH1 and YouTube Originals.

So join myself and fellow moderators Amanda N’Duka, Peter White, Matthew Carey, Diana Lodderhose, Matt Grobar, Dade Hayes and Dino-Ray Ramos for what promises to be a great day of conversation and revelation. And don’t forget, there’s more sunny days ahead with Deadline’s Contenders Television on May 15, another star-studded virtual event that will focus on scripted series. Sign up for that here.

Follow along with today's full schedule of programs and panelists below, as well as online via Deadline's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram channels.

Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted 2021 Schedule

(all times PT)

8 a.m. – Livestream begins/opening comments

STARZ

8:13-8:23 a.m. – Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham

Sam Heughan (EP/Host)

Graham McTavish (EP/Host)

8:23-8:34 a.m. – Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult

Inbal B. Lessner (Lead Editor/EP)

Cecilia Peck (Director/EP)

HBO

8:34-8:47 a.m. – Welcome to Chechnya

David France (Director/Producer/Writer)

Alice Henty (Producer)

Askold Kurov (Producer/Director of Photography)

8:47-8:57 a.m. – 40 Years a Prisoner

Mike Africa Jr (Subject/Original Song: “Fly Baby”)

Mike Jackson (EP)

Tommy Oliver (Director/Producer/Editor/Director of Photography

HBO MAX

8:57-9:09 a.m. – Expecting Amy

Alexander Hammer (EP/Director/Editor)

Amy Schumer (Producer)

9:09-9:20 a.m. – Legendary

Jameela Jamil (EP/Judge)

Leiomy Maldonado (Judge)

Law Roach (Judge)

Dashaun Wesley (MC)

HULU

9:20-9:30 a.m. – Taste the Nation

Padma Lakshmi (Host/EP)

9:30-9:41 a.m. – Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself

Stephen Colbert (EP)

Derek DelGaudio (Writer/Creator/Performer)

Frank Oz (Director)

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

9:41-9:53 a.m. – City So Real

Amara Enyia (Series Subject)

Steve James (Director/Producer/Editor)

BET

9:53-10:04 a.m. – 2020 BET Awards

Jesse Collins (Founder and CEO Jesse Collins Entertainment/EP)

Connie Orlando (EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy)

10:04-10:15 a.m. – Smoke: Marijuana + Black America

Scott Durrah (Master Cannabis Chef of Simply Pure Dispensary)

Wanda James (Co-Founder and CEO of Simply Pure Dispensary)

Erik Parker (Director)

10:15-10:20 p.m. – MORNING BREAK

YOUTUBE ORIGINALS

10:20-10:30 a.m. – Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil

Demi Lovato (Subject)

Michael B. Ratner (Executive Producer/Director)

10:30-10:41 a.m. – This Is Paris

Alexandra Dean (Director)

Paris Hilton (Subject)

VH1

10:41-10:52 a.m. – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Symone (RPDR Season 13 Finalist)

Shea Couleé (RPDR All Stars 5 Winner)

Jaida Essence Hall (RPDR Season 12 Winner)

Jamal Sims (Choreographer)

LIFETIME

10:52-11:03 a.m. – Wendy Williams: What a Mess!

Wendy Williams (Star/EP)

NETFLIX

11:03-11:13 a.m. – Nailed It!

Nicole Byer (Host)

11:13-11:24 a.m. – Queer Eye

Bobby Berk (Host)

Karamo Brown (Host)

Tan France (Host)

Antoni Porowski (Host)

Jonathan Van Ness (Host)

11:24-11:36 a.m. – The Social Dilemma

Jeff Orlowski (Director)

Larissa Rhodes (Producer)

11:36-11:46 a.m. – Indian Matchmaking

Smriti Mundhra (EP)

Sima Taparia (Matchmaker)

11:46-11:55 a.m. – Lenox Hill

Adi Barash (Director/Producer)

Ruthie Shatz (Director/Producer)

11:55 a.m.-12:23 p.m. – LUNCH BREAK

AMAZON STUDIOS

12:23-12:36 p.m. – Yearly Departed

Rachel Brosnahan (EP/Eulogist)

Bess Kalb (EP/Head Writer)

Linda Mendoza (Director)

Franchesca Ramsey (Writer)

12:36-12:47 p.m. – What the Constitution Means to Me

Heidi Schreck (Writer/Performer/EP)

FX

12:47-12:58 p.m. – The Killing of Breonna Taylor (The New York Times Presents)

Lora Moftah (Producer)

Yoruba Richen (Producer/Director)

12:58-1:08 p.m. – Pride

Alex Stapleton (EP/Showrunner)

Christine Vachon (EP)

1:08-1:19 p.m. – Hysterical

Marina Franklin (Stand-Up Comic)

Jessica Kirson (Stand-Up Comic/EP)

Andrea Nevins (Director/EP)

1:19-1:29 p.m. – The Framing of Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)

Liz Day (Senior Story Editor)

Mary Robertson (Showrunner/EP)

Samantha Stark (Producer/Director)

1:29-1:41 p.m. – Hip Hop Uncovered

Jonathan Chinn (EP)

Rashidi Natara Harper (EP/Director)

Malcolm Spellman (EP)

APPLE TV+

1:41-1:52 p.m. – The Year the Earth Changed

Tom Beard (Director)

Mike Gunton (EP)

1:52-2:01 p.m. – Dear…

Jane Cha Cutler (EP)

R.J. Cutler (EP)

Randy Wilkins (Director, Spike Lee Episode)

2:01-2:13 p.m. – 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

James Gay-Reese (EP)

Chris King (EP/Editor)

Danielle Peck (Series Producer/Director)

James Rogan (Director)

APPLE ORIGINAL FILMS

2:13-2:24 p.m. – Boys State

Steven Garza (Subject)

Amanda McBaine (Producer/Director)

Jesse Moss (Producer/Director)

2:25-2:35 p.m. – AFTERNOON BREAK

MTV ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS

2:35-2:47 p.m. – The Real World Homecoming: New York

Heather B. Gardner (Cast Member)

Jon Murray (Creator/EP, Bunim Murray Productions)

Kevin Powell (Cast Member)

George Verschoor (EP, Bunim/Murray Productions)

MTV DOCUMENTARY FILMS

2:47-2:57 p.m. – 76 Days

Jean Tsien (Producer)

Hao Wu (Director)

MTV

2:57-3:08 p.m. – The Challenge: Double Agents

Emer Harkin (EP, Bunim-Murray Productions)

Aneesa Ferreira (Cast Member)

Leroy Garrett (Cast Member)

Julie Pizzi (President, Bunim-Murray Productions)

CBS

3:08-3:20 p.m. – Tough as Nails

Louise Koeghan (Co-Creator/EP)

Phil Koeghan (Host/Co-Creator/EP)

3:20-3:30 p.m. – The Amazing Race

Elise Doganieri (Co-Creator/EP)

Bertram van Munster (Co-Creator/EP/Director)

FOX

3:30-3:41 p.m. – I Can See Your Voice

Ken Jeong (Host/EP)

3:41-3:51 p.m. – The Masked Singer

James Breen (Showrunner/EP)

Ken Jeong (Panelist)

Rosie Seitchik (EP)