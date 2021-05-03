Deadline Launches Its Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted Streaming Site

Deadline on Monday launched the streaming site for its inaugural Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted awards-season event. It took place Saturday and spotlighted 38 programs in those fields from 19 studios and streamers. It also sets the stage for our Contenders Television scripted event May 15.

This past weekend’s lineup included virtual panels featuring the likes of Sam Heughan, Padma Lakshmi, Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton, Stephen Colbert, Jameela Jamil, Amy Schumer, Jesse Collins, Wendy Williams, Rachel Brosnahan, Malcolm Spellman, R.J. Cutler, Phil Koeghan, Ken Jeong and Team Queer Eye who joined to discuss their buzzy projects. The shows on offer included The Masked Singer, The Real World Homecoming: New York, City So Real, Nailed It!, The Social Dilemma, Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Killing of Breonna Taylor (The New York Times Presents) and much more.

Network and streamers who joined included Apple TV+, Apple Original Films, Amazon Studios, BET, CBS Studios, Fox, FX, HBO, HBO Max, Hulu, Lifetime, MTV, MTV Documentary Films, MTV Entertainment Studios, National Geographic, Netflix, Starz, VH1 and YouTube Originals.

Sponsors for the year’s Contenders TV are Eyepetizer, Michter’s, Crop Organic Vodka, Seatopia and Optimist Botanicals.

Check out the streaming site at the link above and stay tuned for Contenders TV in a couple of weeks