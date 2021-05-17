Deadline Launches Its Contenders Television Streaming Site

Deadline on Monday launched the streaming site for its Contenders Television awards-season event, which this past weekend shined a light on 49 buzzy scripted programs from 21 broadcast and cable networks and streamers in our biggest Contenders showcase yet.

Combined with the inaugural Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted event earlier this month, that’s almost 90 programs and 300 stars and creatives on offer discussing their projects as the TV kudos season hits full swing.

This Saturday’s packed lineup included virtual panels featuring the likes of Barry Jenkins, Steve McQueen, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sutton Foster, Michael Douglas, Nicole Kidman, Martin Freeman, Cynthia Erivo, Kate Mara, Phoebe Dynevor, Krista Vernoff, Billy Porter, Sam Taylor-Johnson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Hailee Steinfeld, Chris Rock, Tessa Thompson, Kaley Cuoco, David Weil, Eugene Ashe, Nnamdi Asomugha, Eric Kripke, Kenan Thompson, James Corden, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Little Marvin, Elisabeth Moss, Jurnee Smollett, Rob McElhenney, Neil Cross, Rupert Wyatt, Bill Lawrence, Malcolm Spellman, Josh Thomas, Hannah Fidell, Noah Hawley, Dave Andron, Misha Green, Susanne Bier, Russell T. Davies, Paul Feig, Ryan Murphy, Aziz Ansari, Lena Waithe, Chuck Lorre, Keith Knight, Paul Garnes and more.

Programs include Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Rebel, Small Axe, Solos, Sylvie’s Love, The Underground Railroad, The Boys, Them, Dickinson, Mythic Quest, The Mosquito Coast, Ted Lasso, The Late Late Show With James Corden, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, A Teacher, Breeders, Fargo, Pose, Snowfall, Lovecraft Country, The Undoing, It’s a Sin, The Flight Attendant, Pen15, The Handmaid’s Tale, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia, Younger, Genuis: Aretha, Kenan, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Bridgerton, Halston, Master of None, The Crown, The Kominsky Method, The Queen’s Gambit, Yellowstone, City on a Hill, The Chi, Power Book II: Ghost, The Girlfriend Experience, Cobra Kai, Woke, Prodigal Son and Queen Sugar.

Studios who participated included ABC/Disney Television Studios, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, CBS Studios, Comedy Central, Disney+, Freeform, FX, HBO, HBO Max, Hulu, Lifetime, MTV Entertainment Studios, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, Paramount Network, Showtime, Starz, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros Television.

Check out the streaming site at the link above.