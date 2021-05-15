Deadline’s Contenders Television Is Underway; 49 Shows, 21 Networks And Studios

For a second year in a row, Deadline’s Contenders Television is going virtual, and we are about to take off with an astonishing 128 creatives and stars appearing in the all-day event that will feature a total of 21 networks and 49 shows. This again is the must-see happening of the TV awards season and it promises to be our biggest yet as we pull out all the stops to give voters a kind of one-stop shopping opportunity to check out the top contenders for TV’s highest awards.

The magnitude of what is on offer in all facets of television means this Contenders opportunity has grown to become the largest of all of them that we do. Two weeks ago we launched our first separate Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted event to great response, and now beginning at 8 a.m. PT we tackle the hopefuls in key primetime scripted categories across the gamut of outlets including broadcast networks, cablers and streamers.

Studios participating today are ABC/Disney Television Studios, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, CBS Studios, Comedy Central, Disney+, Freeform, FX, HBO, HBO Max, Hulu, Lifetime, MTV Entertainment Studios, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, Paramount Network, Showtime, Starz, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros Television.

Programs include Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Rebel, Small Axe, Solos, Sylvie’s Love, The Underground Railroad, The Boys, Them, Dickinson, Mythic Quest, The Mosquito Coast, Ted Lasso, The Late Late Show With James Corden, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, A Teacher, Breeders, Fargo, Pose, Snowfall, Lovecraft Country, The Undoing, It’s a Sin, The Flight Attendant, Pen15, The Handmaid’s Tale, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia, Younger, Genuis: Aretha, Kenan, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Bridgerton, Halston, Master of None, The Crown, The Kominsky Method, The Queen’s Gambit, Yellowstone, City on a Hill, The Chi, Power Book II: Ghost, The Girlfriend Experience, Cobra Kai, Woke, Prodigal Son and Queen Sugar.

A partial list of those stars making appearances includes Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, James Corden, Katey Sagal, Andy Garcia, Thuso Mbedu, Joel Edgerton, Hailee Steinfeld, Justin Theroux, Juno Temple, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Mara, Nick Robinson, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Billy Porter, MJ Rodriguez, Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Lydia West, Kaley Cuoco, Maya Erskine, Rosie Perez, Anna Konkle, Elisabeth Moss, Danielle Brooks, Sutton Foster, Cynthia Erivo, Courtney B. Vance, Kenan Thompson, Jane Levy, Phoebe Dynevor, Ewan McGregor, Aziz Ansari, Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor, Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner, Anya Taylor-Joy, Marielle Heller, Cole Hauser, Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Michael Rainey Jr. , Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Catherine Zeta-Jones and many, many more.

A small sampling of the creatives on hand include Krista Vernoff, Steve McQueen, Sam Taylor-Johnson, David Weil, Eugene Ashe, Nnamdi Asomugha, Barry Jenkins, Eric Kripke, Little Marvin, Alena Smith, Rob McElhenney, Neil Cross, Rupert Wyatt, Bill Lawrence, Malcolm Spellman, Josh Thomas, Hannah Fidell, Noah Hawley, Dave Andron, Misha Green, Susanne Bier, Russell T. Davies, Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Darren Star, Paul Feig , Austin Winsberg, Chris Van Dusen, Ryan Murphy, Christine Vachon, Daniel Minahan, Alan Yang, Lena Waithe, Chuck Lorre, William Horberg, Anja Marquardt, Keith Knight, Paul Garnes and more.

Moderators from Deadline are Pete Hammond, Dominic Patten, Amanda N’Duka, Peter White, Anthony D’Alessandro, Antonia Blyth, Dino-Ray Ramos, Joe Utichi, Jake Kanter, Matt Grobar, Mike Fleming, Dade Hayes and Nellie Andreeva.

Contenders Television 2021 Schedule

(all times PT)

8 a.m. – Livestream begins/opening comments

ABC/DISNEY TELEVISION STUDIOS

8:04-8:14 a.m. – Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy Kimmel (EP/Host/Writer)

8:14-8:25 a.m. – Rebel

Krista Vernoff (Creator/EP/Showrunner)

Katey Sagal (Actor)

Andy Garcia (Actor)

Tamala Jones (Actor)

STARZ

8:25-8:36 a.m. – Power Book II: Ghost

Michael Rainey Jr. (Actor)

Cliff “Method Man” Smith (Actor)

Mary J. Blige (Actor)

8:36-8:46 a.m. – The Girlfriend Experience

Anja Marquardt (Creator/Co-EP/Director/Writer)

Julia Goldani Telles (Actor)

HBO

8:46-8:57 a.m. – Lovecraft Country

Misha Green (Showrunner/EP/Director/Writer)

Jurnee Smollett (Actor)

Jonathan Majors (Actor)

8:57-9:10 a.m. – The Undoing

Susanne Bier (Director/EP)

Nicole Kidman (EP/Actor)

Hugh Grant (Actor)

HBO MAX

9:10-9:21 a.m. – It’s a Sin

Russell T. Davies (Creator/EP/Writer/Showrunner)

Lydia West (Actor)

9:21-9:31 a.m. – The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco (EP/Actor)

Michelle Gomez (Actor)

Zosia Mamet (Actor)

Rosie Perez (Actor)

LIFETIME

9:31-9:41 a.m. – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Danielle Brooks (Co-EP/Actor)

NBC

9:41-9:52 a.m. – Kenan

Kenan Thompson (EP/Actor)

9:52-10:03 a.m. – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Paul Feig (EP)

Jane Levy (Actor)

Austin Winsberg (Creator/EP)

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

10:04-10:14 a.m. – Genius: Aretha

Cynthia Erivo (Actor)

Courtney B. Vance (Actor)

10:14-10:24 a.m. – MORNING BREAK

NETFLIX

10:26-10:37 a.m. – Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan (Actor)

Phoebe Dynevor (Actor)

Chris Van Dusen (Creator/EP/Showrunner)

10:37-10:51 a.m. – Halston

Ewan McGregor (EP/Actor)

Daniel Minahan (EP/Director)

Ryan Murphy (EP/Writer)

Krysta Rodriguez (Actor)

Christine Vachon (EP)

10:51-11:04 a.m. – The Crown

Emma Corrin (Actor)

Josh O’Conner (Actor)

11:04-11:15 a.m. – The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas (EP/Actor)

Chuck Lorre (Showrunner)

Kathleen Turner (Actor)

11:15-11:25 a.m. – Master of None

Naomi Ackie (EP/Actor)

Aziz Ansari (Co-Creator/EP/Writer/Actor)

Lena Waithe (EP/Writer/Actor)

Alan Yang (Co-Creator/EP)

11:25-11:37 a.m. – The Queen’s Gambit

Bill Camp (Actor)

Marielle Heller (Actor)

William Horberg (EP)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Actor)

COMEDY CENTRAL

11:38-11:48 a.m. – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jennifer Flanz (EP/Showrunner)

Zhubin Parang (Supervising Producer/Writer)

Roy Wood Jr. (Correspondent)

HULU

11:48-11:58 a.m. – Pen15

Maya Erskine (Creator/EP/Actor)

Anna Konkle (Creator/EP/Actor)

11:58 a.m.-12:08 p.m. – The Handmaid’s Tale

Warren Littlefield (EP)

Bruce Miller (Creator/EP)

Elisabeth Moss (EP/Director/Actor)

SHOWTIME

12:09-12:21 p.m. – City on a Hill

Kevin Bacon (Co-EP/Actor)

Aldis Hodge (Co-EP/Actor)

12:21-12:30 p.m. – The Chi

Justin Hillian (EP)

Lena Waithe (Creator/EP)

CBS STUDIOS

12:30-12:42 p.m. – The Late Late Show with James Corden

James Corden (Host/Producer)

12:42-12:53 p.m. – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert (Host/EP)

12:54-1:24 p.m. – LUNCH BREAK

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

1:26-1:36 p.m. – The Boys

Stephen Fleet (VFX Supervisor)

Eric Kripke (EP/Showrunner/Writer)

Laura Jean (LJ) Shannon (Supersuits Designer)

Rebecca Sonnenshine (EP/Writer)

1:36-1:48 p.m. – Them

Deborah Ayorinde (Actor)

Little Marvin (Creator/EP/Showrunner/Writer)

Ashley Thomas (Actor)

1:48-1:59 p.m. – Sylvie’s Love

Eugene Ashe (Writer-Director-Producer)

Tessa Thompson (EP/Actor)

1:59-2:11 p.m. – The Underground Railroad

Joel Edgerton (Actor)

Barry Jenkins (Showrunner/Director)

Thuso Mbedu (Actor)

2:11-2:22 p.m. – Small Axe

Steve McQueen (EP/Co-Writer/Director/Co-Editor)

2:22-2:31p.m. – Solos

Zach Braff (Director)

Tiffany Johnson (Director)

Sam Taylor-Johnson (EP/Director)

David Weil (EP/Showrunner/Director)

MTV ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS

2:32-2:43 p.m. – Younger

Sutton Foster (Actor)

Darren Star (Creator/EP)

APPLE TV+

2:43-2:56 p.m. – Ted Lasso

Bill Lawrence (EP/Showrunner)

Juno Temple (Actor)

2:56-3:08 p.m. – Dickinson

Alena Smith (Creator/Showrunner/Writer)

Hailee Steinfeld (EP/Actor)

3:08-3:19 p.m. – Mythic Quest

Megan Ganz (Co-Creator/EP)

Rob McElhenney (Co-Creator/EP/Actor)

3:19-3:30 p.m. – The Mosquito Coast

Neil Cross (Creator/EP/Showrunner/Writer)

Melissa George (Actor)

Justin Theroux (EP/Actor)

Rupert Wyatt (EP/Director)

SONY PICTURES TELEVISION

3:30-3:41 p.m. – Cobra Kai

Ralph Macchio (Co-EP/Actor)

William Zabka (Co_EP/Actor)

3:41-3:51 p.m. – Woke

Keith Knight (Co-Creator/EP)

Lamorne Morris (Actor)

3:52-4:02 p.m. – AFTERNOON BREAK

FX

4:03-4:15 p.m. – Breeders

Chris Addison (Co-Creator/EP)

Simon Blackwell (Co-Creator/EP/Writer)

Martin Freeman (Co-Creator/EP/Actor)

4:15-4:24 p.m. – Pose

Billy Porter (Actor)

Mj Rodriguez (Actor)

4:24-4:36 p.m. – Fargo

Noah Hawley (Creator/EP/Writer/Director)

Chris Rock (Actor)

Glynn Turman (Actor)

4:36-4:47 p.m. – Snowfall

Dave Andron (Co-Creator/EP/Showrunner/Writer)

Damson Idris (Actor)

4:47-4:59 p.m. – A Teacher

Hannah Fidell (Creator/EP/Writer/Director)

Kate Mara (EP/Actor)

Nick Robinson (Actor)

FREEFORM

4:59-5:10 p.m. – Everything’s Gonna Be Okay

Kayla Cromer (Actor)

Adam Faison (Actor)

Maeve Press (Actor)

Josh Thomas (Creator/EP/Actor)

WARNER BROS TELEVISION

5:11-5:24 p.m. – Prodigal Son

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Actor)

5:24-5:35 p.m. – Queen Sugar

Omar Dorsey (Actor)

Dawn-Lyen Gardner (Actor)

Paul Garnes (EP)

Rutina Wesley (Actor)

PARAMOUNT NETWORK

5:35-5:46 p.m. – Yellowstone

Gil Birmingham (Actor)

Cole Hauser (Actor)

Kelly Reilly (Actor)

DISNEY+

5:46-5:59 p.m. – WandaVision

Kathryn Hahn (Actor)

Elizabeth Olsen (Actor)

Teyonah Parris (Actor)

5:59-6:11 p.m. – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Anthony Mackie (Actor)

Carl Lumbly (Actor)

Malcolm Spellman (Creator/EP/Writer)