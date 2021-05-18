Greenwich Entertainment Acquires ‘Speaking Truth To Power’ On Congresswoman Barbara Lee

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 19: Congresswoman Barbara Lee speaks onstage at Civic Center Plaza during the Women's March San Francisco on January 19, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images)

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment acquired North American distribution rights to Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power, the documentary directed by Peabody winner Abby Ginzberg (Soft Vengeance: Albie Sachs and the New South Africa). The documentary premiered at DOC NYC and Greenwich will release the film in theaters on August 20.

Featuring interviews with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cory Booker, Alice Walker, John Lewis, and Van Jones, Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth To Power, is a timely portrait of a congresswoman who has been a true pioneer on behalf of racial and economic justice and the lone voice in opposition to the authorization of military force after the September 11th attacks. An array of political commentators, activists, politicians, and family members add depth to the story of the highest-ranking Black woman in the U.S. Congress.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Greenwich Entertainment to bring the film to a wider audience,” said Ginzberg. “It has been an honor to tell Barbara Lee’s compelling story. We look forward to sharing it with people across the country who we expect will be inspired by her journey as a single mom raising two children while attending Mills College to her current influential role in the House of Representatives.”

Ginzberg produced the docu with consulting producer Shola Lynch (Chisholm ’72, Free Angela and All Political Prisoners) and executive producer Jonathan Logan (Crip Camp, Welcome to Chechnya). Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the deal with Submarine’s Josh Braun, Matt Burke, and Ben Schwartz on behalf of the filmmakers.

Greenwich Entertainment’s recent efforts include the Oscar winner Free Solo and Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, and narrative films including the Emily Mortimer-Bill Nighy starrer The Bookshop.