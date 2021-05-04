‘Conan’: TBS Sets Final Episode Of Conan O’Brien Talkshow

Conan will come to an end on June 24, 2021.

This comes more than ten years after the former host of The Tonight Show kicked off his eponymous show on TBS.

The final weeks of the show will include a lineup of special guests and the finale will be an extended hour-long finale that will look back at his lengthy late-night career.

O’Brien has fronted more than 1,400 episodes of the show, which launched after the comedian’s acrimonious departure from the NBC show.

Conan, which was re-tooled into a half-hour format in 2019, had previously been renewed through to 2022. The show’s Conan Without Borders travel specials featuring O’Brien traveling to other countries will continue to air on TBS. Conan, which airs Monday through Thursdays at 11pm, is produced by Conaco and exec produced by Jeff Ross.

From June, he will turn his focus to developing a weekly variety show for HBO Max as part of his new deal with WarnerMedia.

Team Coco will produce the new HBO Max weekly show, and the company is already in business with the streamer, making a series of stand-up specials featuring comedians including Chris Redd and Moses Storm.

Check out Conan O’Brien’s announcement of the end of Conan above.