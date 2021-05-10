‘Company’ Sets December Broadway Return With Katrina Lenk & Patti LuPone

Company, the Marianne Elliott-directed revival of the classic Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, will resume performances at Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in December, producers announced today.

The production will being previews on Dec. 20, with an opening night planned for Jan. 9, 2022.

Company is a show about connecting, about the necessity of having other people in our lives,” Sondheim said in a statement. “This past year, with its isolation, has reminded us all of that need for togetherness, so I’m happy that Marianne Elliott’s startling and exhilarating production is coming back to Broadway.”

Tickets for the musical go on sale tomorrow. Company played nine preview performances before the March 12, 2020 Broadway shutdown.

As with the other shows announcing Fall returns – Come From Away, Six, Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Mrs. Doubtfire and Clyde’s – Company will comply with Covid safety protocols developed by theater owners in coordination with the State of New York and the CDC. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week that venues could reopening in the Fall at 100% capacity so long as they meet criteria, possibly including requiring proof of Covid vaccination or negative test results.

The Company announcement, while not unexpected, confirms LuPone’s continued involvement in the show (in interviews with Deadline for a recent oral history of the production, she expressed concern about returning to the stage).

Full casting will be announced at a later date. At the time of the shutdown, the principal cast also included Christopher Fitzgerald, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Matt Doyle, Terence Archie, Etai Benson, Nikki Renée Daniels, Claybourne Elder, Greg Hildreth, Kyle Dean Massey, Rashidra Scott and Bobby Conte Thornton.