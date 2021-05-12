Communications Firm The Lippin Group Launches Consulting Division

EXCLUSIVE: Communications firm The Lippin Group is launching a new consulting division, TLG Connect.

The unit will help clients with networking, business development, event curation and strategic counsel about content.

“TLG Connect formalizes in a substantive way what our company has done quite well, yet informally, for decades on behalf of our clients – particularly startups and emerging businesses seeking new business opportunities and increased brand visibility in Hollywood,” chairman and founder Dick Lippin said.

Founded in 1986, the company has long worked across a range of areas, including TV, digital and film. TLG Connect joins the agency’s other departments including B2B/Corporate Communications; Content Publicity (across all platforms); Digital Media & Technology; Events; Kids & Family; Lifestyle/Brands; and Podcasts/Audio.

The new wing of the company, Lippin said, will be devoted to “providing meaningful connections, strategic guidance and analysis for companies looking to make their mark in the entertainment and media sectors, as well as for established companies in segments of the industry hit hard by the pandemic and seeking to either revive or evolve their brands. Once a value-add, this type of service is now an absolute necessity in our industry today.”

Business development efforts will guide startups, brands, tech platforms, emerging businesses, independent companies and investors on how to most effectively expand into or grow their presence in Hollywood and the overall media industry. The networking component will involve arranging in-person and virtual meetings between clients and industry contacts and pursuing industry board and committee positions when appropriate;

In curating events, the consulting division will collaborate with clients to leverage the agency’s strong relationships and experience in developing new executive summits. Through TLG Connect, the agency said, it also helps secure keynote speakers, event chairs and guests for existing live events, virtual events and other content initiatives including podcasts and newsletters.

The consulting arm will also help with strategic advice and also weigh in on content development, identifying elements in scripted and non-scripted series with publicity potential as producers look to stand out in a crowded field.

The Lippin Group is based in LA and has wholly owned offices in New York and London. It will continue to offer its full suite of services to its wide range of clients and pursue new business opportunities for them around the agency’s core capabilities.

More than 50% of the Lippin Group’s client roster have been affiliated with the firm for 15 years or longer. The agency currently represents entertainment and media companies in the U.S., Canada and Latin America, as well as France, Germany, Italy, Israel, Monaco, South Korea and the UK.