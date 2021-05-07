Columbia Pictures Promotes Brittany Morrissey To SVP Production

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that Columbia Pictures has raised Brittany Morrissey to SVP Production. She will report to Sanford Panitch, president of Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group.

Morrissey was previously VP Production at Columbia. Recently, she developed and oversaw production for the studio’s upcoming Brad Pitt feature Bullet Train, directed by David Leitch. The Japanese bestselling novel on which the film is based was optioned by Morrissey when it was just an unpublished English-language translation.

Additionally, she recently oversaw 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the duo who wrote the $341 million-grossing hit A Quiet Place. Other projects steered by Morrissey include Fatherhood, the Kevin Hart dramedy that will be released on Netflix this Father’s Day; and Escape Room 2, the follow-up to Adam Robitel’s 2019 hit psychological thriller set to release July 16.

Morrissey began her career at New Regency and Fox, the latter being where she first spotted and championed the bestselling YA novel Maze Runner, which became a successful film franchise grossing over a combined $900 million at the global box office. She then joined Davis Entertainment in 2010 and rose to VP before joining Sony Pictures in 2016.

Sony’s upcoming summer slate outside Escape Room 2 includes Stage 6 Films Here Today opening today, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway on June 18, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on July 23, and Don’t Breathe 2 on August 13. Yesterday, as we first told you, the studio sold its Camila Cabello feature musical Cinderella to Amazon, citing the lack of Latin American markets (largely Brazil) being unavailable this summer to launch the film due to the continuing pandemic.