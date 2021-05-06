Colton Ryan To Join Elle Fanning In ‘The Girl From Plainville’ Hulu Series

Colton Ryan (Little Voice) is set to star opposite Elle Fanning in Hulu drama The Girl From Plainville, from The Post writer Liz Hannah and Dr. Death exec producer Patrick Macmanus.

Written by Hannah and Macmanus and produced by UCP, The Girl From Plainville stars Fanning as Michelle Carter and is inspired by the true story of her controversial “texting-suicide” case. Based off the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series will explore Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her controversial conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Ryan will play Coco, a sweet, caring young man grappling with anxiety and loneliness in a world he doesn’t feel he fits into. When he serendipitously meets Michelle Carter, he sees in her someone who understands his struggles and seems to see the real him. But his relationship with Michelle takes a dark turn as he sets his sights on ending his life and becomes dependent on her support to see it through.

Hannah and Macmanus serve as co-showrunners and executive produce with Fanning and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward. Consulting producers include Barron and Erin Lee Carr (I Love You, Now Die). Kelly Funke will oversee for Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Emmy-winning screenwriter and director, Lisa Cholodenko (Unbelievable) is set to direct the first two episodes.

Production on the series begins later this year.

Ryan recently wrapped filming the role of Connor in the feature film Dear Evan Hansen, alongside Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, and Ben Platt. He starred as Samuel in Apple TV series Little Voice with executive producers J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson and Ben Stephenson. He plays Bruce in Alan Ball’s Uncle Frank, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. His other TV credits include Homeland, The Americans and Law & Order: SVU. Ryan is repped by The Gersh Agency.