Colin Cowherd Podcast Network The Volume Taps Sports Media Vet Logan Swaim As Head Of Content

EXCLUSIVE: The Volume, the podcast network founded by Colin Cowherd, has tapped Logan Swaim as its head of content.

Swaim, a sports media veteran most recently at DAZN, will oversee The Volume’s current slate of seven shows. He will also lead development efforts on new audio, video, and social initiatives for the company.

Cowherd, known for hosting The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports Radio and FS1, launched The Volume earlier this year in partnership with iHeartMedia. The new outfit joins The Herd Podcast Network, also a joint venture with iHeart, which debuted in 2018. (The two operations are technically unaffiliated.)

As podcasts continue to boom — on track for $2 billion in annual revenue by 2023, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau — several independent companies have lit up in the space. The new entrants generally hope to follow the trajectory of The Ringer, the company started by former ESPN personality Bill Simmons, which was bought by Spotify for $196 million in 2020.

“The Volume was built on the idea of ‘same sports, different angles,’ and Logan’s approach to sports content makes him a perfect match for us,” Cowherd said in announcing the hire. “As I’ve gotten to know Logan, I’ve been impressed with his creativity and sports analogies — plus he doesn’t wear his hat backwards.”

At DAZN, Swaim oversaw live event and studio programming for the streaming service. Prior to DAZN, Swaim served as showrunner for NFL Network’s daily show Good Morning Football. Before joining NFL Network, Swaim spent several years executive producing and writing series for ESPN, NBC, Uninterrupted and CBS.

“I’ve listened to Colin for years and I’m honored to team up with him,” Swaim said. “In just three months, Colin has built an incredible lineup with Renee, Cooper, Aqib, Chad, Alex and Jenkins and Jonez. I look forward to working with all of them as we grow The Volume.”