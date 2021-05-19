CNN Announces Series ‘Patagonia,’ ‘Nomad With Carlton McCoy’ And ‘The Life Of Hitler’ At Upfront Presentation

CNN announced a batch of new series at the WarnerMedia upfront, including Patagonia, Nomad with Carlton McCoy and Dark Was the Night: The Life of Hitler.

Other projects on its slate for 2022 include LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy and Reframed: Marilyn Monroe.

The network had previously announced the renewal of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. This is Life with Lisa Ling has been renewed for an eighth season this fall, and United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell will return for a seventh season next year.

The network also unveiled a slate of CNN Films projects, including including the previously announced Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, which has been on the festival circuit and is set for theatrical release on July 16, also will be shown. Another project, Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story, will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. Also on the slate is LFG, produced by CNN Films for HBO Max, about the fight for pay equity by the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team. Also on tap: The Lost Sons, which examines a criminal case of infants switched at birth, and Julia, about the life of Julia Child.

This summer, CNN will debut the series History of the Sitcom and Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury, and this fall will see Diana, about the late princess.

The new series for 2022:

Reframed: Marilyn Monroe. A four part series, produced by RAW TV, that “will reevaluate and reclaim the life and legacy of Marilyn Monroe from a modern perspective.”

Dark was the Night: The Life of Hitler. Produced by Left/Right, the series will trace his rise to power and downfall. The network says that it “dives deep into the cultural, social, and political influences that shaped him into a leader who could lure millions of Germans to support him in mass murder and world war.” It will feature never-before-broadcast archival material.

Patagonia. Produced by Plimsoll Productions, the series will be what is described as a “deep dive” into Patagonia in South America, one of the last untouched places on earth.

LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy. Bat Bridge Entertainment traces the life of Lyndon Johnson. The series will be “equal parts interviews, archival content, and recreations that combine to answer the question: ‘Warmongering buffoon or legislative genius, who is the real Lyndon Baines Johnson?’”

Nomad with Carlton McCoy. The Sommelier, entrepreneur and CEO will headline this series that will “showcase and celebrate what makes us unique and what makes us the same: music, food, fashion, and culture, the intangible magic that connects us.” The series comes from Zero Point Zero Productions.