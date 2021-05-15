CNN’s Don Lemon Panics Viewers With “Ending” Announcement, But Then Claims He’s Not Leaving Network

CNN Tonight anchor Don Lemon caused a momentary panic among his fans Friday night.

At the end of Friday’s broadcast, he said, “This is the last night [of] CNN Tonight with Don Lemon. It’s been really, really great. I appreciate all the years of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon. But changes are coming, and I will fill you in.”

It was a short goodbye.

A half-hour later, Lemon posted a short video on Twitter that clarified what he meant.

“Everybody calm down,” he said. “I didn’t say I was leaving CNN. I just said it was the end of an era for CNN Tonight with Don Lemon. I am not leaving CNN.”

He promised the cliffhanger would end on “Monday at 10 o’clock,” and urged viewers to tune in then to see what happens.

“That’s it,” he said. “So relax, I’m not leaving.”

Didn’t mean to set the internet on fire. What I said last night was true. CNN Tonight with Don Lemon is no more. I’ll be back on Monday with my newly named show Don Lemon Tonight. See you Monday at 10pE. pic.twitter.com/89GFXULV9m — Don Lemon (@donlemon) May 15, 2021