CNBC Puts ‘Money Court’ With ‘Shark Tank’s’ Kevin O’Leary On Its Primetime Docket

EXCLUSIVE: Money Court, a six-episode series featuring Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary, will join CNBC’s primetime lineup on August 11.

The show, produced by Anvil 1893 Entertainment, will air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The 10pm hour has been a home for CNBC shows like Jay Leno’s Garage and American Greed.

O’Leary will lead the on-air panel of judges, which also will include trial attorney Katie Phang former Judge Ada Pozo,

A wide range of financial disputes involving business partners, family members and others will be sorted out on Money Court. Promotional materials for the show promise “high stakes and real money,” noting that participants have agreed to abide by O’Leary’s ruling.

“The pandemic created a massive backlog of unresolved financial disputes in the court system. It is going to take years to clear this log jam. In the meantime, nothing destroys intrinsic value and growth in a business more than a money dispute. It tears families apart, disrupts lifelong relationships and destroys shareholder value,” O’Leary said. “’Money Court’ resolves these cases in a fair and objective manner and sets the litigants free to get back to work. However, getting to resolution can be gut-wrenching and emotional but absolutely necessary. It makes for incredible television and the outcomes are most often a complete surprise.”

Denise Contis, EVP and head of content for CNBC Primetime, called the show “a great addition to our primetime lineup as we continue to deliver content that entertains, inspires and informs.”

Eric Schotz, O’Leary and Myeshia Muzuno are executive producers, with Luke Bauer exec producing for CNBC.

In addition to Shark Tank, which airs in syndication on CNBC, O’Leary appears often on the network as a commentator and is an author of several popular books on finance topics. He is the chairman of O’Shares ETF Investments and Beanstox, an automated internet-based investment advisory service.

Phang is a trial attorney and a legal contributor for NBC News and MSNBC. Pozo is a trial attorney and a former Miami Dade County Court Judge.