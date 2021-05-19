‘Claws’: TNT, TBS & truTV Boss Brett Weitz Says Series Finale Is “A Little Bit Of Crazy, A Lot Of Fun”, Teases Return Date

Claws may be rearing its final chapter, but the TNT dramedy will go out with a bang, TBS/TNT/truTV boss Brett Weitz revealed on Wednesday.

“The Claws ending is fulfilling as an ending of a series as you could want. It’s exactly what Desna and her band would want you to see – a little bit of crazy, a lot of fun and the exhilarating ending to a great series run,” he said during a press call ahead of WarnerMedia’s upfront presentation.

The series, which debuted in 2017, follows Niecy Nash’s Desna Simms, who, alongside her crew of manicurists from the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon, rises to power in the crime world to claim her share of cash and respect. Claws also stars Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris.

TNT renewed the dramedy for its fourth and final season in 2019. Nearly a year after its renewal, Claws hit a roadblock in season four production as it paused filming due to a team member testing positive for Covid-19 in November 2020.

In addition to a halt in production, Weitz added that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic lead to delays in program scheduling. However, Claws is set to return this summer, Weitz said.

“Unfortunately because of Covid, a lot of things had to get delayed and we had to reconstitute our schedule int he best possible way,” he said. “You’re going to be seeing Claws coming out later this summer on TNT.”

Claws is executive-produced by Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Janine Sherman Barrois, series creator Eliot Laurence and showrunners Sharon Lee Watson and Emily Silver. The series is produced for TNT by Jones and McCormack’s Le Train Train in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.