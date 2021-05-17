‘Clash Of The Cover Bands’: Stephen “tWitch” Boss To Host Competition Series, Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert & Ester Dean Join As Judges

E! will serve up a helping of music covers with music competition series Clash of the Cover Bands.

Clash of the Cover Bands (wt), from executive producer Jimmy Fallon, is set to premiere later this year and will feature The Ellen DeGeneres talk show DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss as host. Celebrity judges include Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Ester Dean. In each episode, two bands of similar musical genre (e.g. Pop Divas, Boy Bands, Heavy Metal, etc) will go head-to-head over the course of two rounds to see which band has the most entertaining cover performance, with a chance to win a cash prize and bragging rights.

On Monday Trainor revealed to Kevin Hart during NBC’s upfront presentation that the cover bands have a shot at winning $10,000. She added that at the end of the season, viewers can pick which band will perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The music competition series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Electric Hot Dog with Jimmy Fallon and Jim Juvonen serving as executive producers.