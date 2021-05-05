Claire Foy To Lead BritBox Thriller ‘Marlow’

Claire Foy will lead the cast of BritBox’s 8×60 UK thriller series Marlow from Motive Pictures and Endeavor Content.

The project comes from BAFTA-winner Tony Grisoni (Southcliffe) and Simon Maxwell (Deep State). It centers on two warring families pitted against each other amid the unsettling and indelible landscape of the Thames Estuary. Foy will play Evie Wyatt, who returns to the Edgelands, where she lost her father to a firestorm 15 lost years ago, seeking answers and revenge.

The show will shoot in the fall and will screen on BritBox in 2022.

Maxwell was previously Head of International Drama at Channel 4 and set up Motive Pictures in 2019 with Endeavor backing.

Claire Foy said, “I’m delighted to be a part of this compelling thriller. Tony and Simon’s scripts are so evocative of place and redolent with atmosphere – and the twists, turns and mysteries at the heart of this drama are utterly gripping. Evie Wyatt is such a captivating, complex and beguiling character, much like the enigmatic ‘Edgelands’ which she calls home, and I can’t wait to get to step into her shoes.”

Will Harrison, Managing Director BritBox UK, added, “Marlow is a daring and intriguing concept, and exactly the kind of Original content we want to offer our subscribers. Working with the calibre of Claire Foy, Tony Grisoni, Simon Maxwell and the Motive team is a privilege and we can’t wait to get started.”

Simon Maxwell, CEO of Motive Pictures, and Tony Grisoni jointly said, “The Thames Estuary’s ‘Edgelands’ offer a unique and extraordinary world of mud, sea and infinite sky; of broken politics and dreams – the Thames mouth is at once a gateway to the world and the last wild frontier of our island existence. Marlow is a uniquely homegrown saga, a character driven crime epic about where we’ve come from; who we are now; what we might become. We are thrilled to be working with the extraordinary talents of Claire Foy and, as the home for the boldest new British drama, BritBox is the perfect home for our show.”