‘Secret Invasion’: Christopher McDonald Joins Marvel Series For Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore) is the latest big name to join Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in Secret Invasion, the upcoming Marvel series for Disney+, Deadline has learned.

In Secret Invasion, Jackson and Mendelsohn reprise their MCU characters Nick Fury and the Skrull Talos, respectively, who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

Details about the role are being kept under wraps, but I hear it is a newly created character that could cross over to the larger MCU, including appearing in movies and other Disney+ limited series. A rep for Marvel declined comment.

The cast of Secret Invasion is expected to also include Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Killian Scott.

McDonald is recurring on well received new HBO Max comedy series Hacks and co-stars in indie feature Walking With Herb. He was recently seen in the hit Netflix movie We Can Be Heroes. He is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.