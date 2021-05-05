Christopher Eccleston, David Threlfall, Billy Jenkins & Saira Choudhry Starring In BBC & NBCUniversal’s ‘Dodger’

Christopher Eccleston will lead the cast of Dodger, a new story set in the world of Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist. The series, produced by NBCUniversal International Studios, is a ten-part family adventure that will air next year on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.

Eccleston will play Fagin, with David Threlfall cast as the chief of police, Billy Jenkins as the titular Dodger, and Saira Choudhry as Nancy. Filming is underway in Manchester. Aabay Ali, Ellie-May Sheridan, Mila Lieu, Connor Curren, Sam C Wilson, Tanya Reynolds, Lucy Montgomery, Frances Barber, Javone Prince and Rhys Thomas are also in the cast.

Set before the events of Oliver Twist, the show will follow the exploits of the infamous pickpocket, the Artful Dodger, and Fagin’s gang as they find ingenious ways to survive the grim and exploitative conditions of early Victorian London in the 1830s.

The series is written by Rhys Thomas and Lucy Montgomery with Charlie Higson guest writing an episode. Rhys Thomas also directs alongside Hildegard Ryan.

Dodger was commissioned for the BBC by Commissioning Editor, Amy Buscombe. It is produced by NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. Francis Gilson is Producer. Mark Freeland is Executive Producer for NBCUniversal International Studios, his first project under his new deal with the studio. Rhys Thomas and Lucy Montgomery also serve as Executive Producers. NBCUniversal Global Distribution is handling international sales.