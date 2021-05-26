Chris Noth Confirmed To Reprise Mr. Big Role In ‘Sex And The City’ Sequel Series At HBO Max

It’s official. Chris Noth will reunite with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis to reprise his role of Mr. Big in HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…. Noth had been in talks for a while, even amid reports that he was not planning to return for the sequel series.

And Just Like That…, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) navigating the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The 10-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production this summer in New York.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That…,” said King. “How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big?”

The cast also includes Sara Ramirez, who plays new character Che Diaz.

HBO’s Sex and the City was created by Darren Star based on Candace Bushnell’s book. Parker, Davis and Nixon executive produce with Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and King. Writers include King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Rottenberg and Zuritsky.

Golden Globe and SAG Award nominee Noth became known for his five-season run as Detective Mike Logan on the original Law & Order before moving to Sex and the City as Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest. His role became a central point for the Carrie character and the series as a whole, with their tumultuous storyline launching two follow-up movies, Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2, in which he also starred.

Noth recently starred opposite Sam Worthington and Paul Betany in Discovery’s Manhunt: Unabomber and the final season of FX’s Tyrant. He currently can be seen on CBS’ drama The Equalizer opposite Queen Latifah. Noth is repped by Principal Entertainment LA and Dave Feldman at Brecheen Feldman Breimer.