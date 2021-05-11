Buddies In Banter Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon To Debut New CNN Podcast ‘The Handoff’

Back-to-back weeknight CNN anchors Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon will debut a new weekly podcast called The Handoff, CNN Audio announced Tuesday.

The show was unabashedly inspired by the on-air banter between the two hosts during handoff on many key issues of the day.

“Each night during the primetime hours of CNN’s television programming, viewers witness the deep love, honest candor, and respect that these two anchors—and friends—have for one another in their unscripted “handoff” conversations between shows. Now, with no broadcast clock to hold them back, they are stepping out from behind their anchor desks to come together and ignite even more personal and hot topic conversations. Nothing is off limits,” CNN said.

The Handoff will be available exclusively with a subscription to the CNN channel on Apple Podcasts when Apple Podcasts Subscriptions debuts later this month.

Chris Cuomo is the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

CNN Audio is the exclusive producer of audio content and podcasts for CNN Worldwide. The news networks latest podcasts also include Behind The Desk: The Story of Late Night, to go with its eponymous late-night TV original series, and a new podcast hosted by medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta called Chasing Life.