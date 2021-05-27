You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Chicago Med’ Bids Farewell To Original Cast Members Yaya DaCosta And Torrey DeVitto

By Bruce Haring, Nellie Andreeva

NBC
The Season 6 finale of Chicago Med meant more than goodbye to another year. Original cast members Yaya Dacosta and Torrey DeVitto were also given their final roles.
For the past six seasons, DaCosta starred as ER nurse April Sexton, while DeVitto played Dr. Natalie Manning, an emergency pediatrics specialist on Chicago Med, as well as in crossover episodes on Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. 
DaCosta already has lined up a new series starring role on Fox’s Our Kind Of People. Meanwhile, DeVitto has joined the cast of indie feature Skelly.

The finale presented a neat wrap-up for the characters. TVLine reported. Dr. Manning’s mom received a new heart in a transplant, but Will gets fired for giving the mother pills. That prompts a confession from Natalie that she stole the drugs, and she pleads for will’s reinstatement.

April Sexton had a less messy departure. She gets into the nurse practitioners program, allowing her a neat exit.

The departures come as the initial contracts of Chicago Med’s original cast are coming up at the end of Season 6. The other Chicago Med original cast members, led by S. Epatha Merkerson and Oliver Platt, are expected to return for Season 7, sources said.

Like the other Chicago series, Chicago Med is one year into a three-season pickup. In Live+Same Day total viewers, it is the most-watched NBC series this season. The medical drama has been anchoring NBC’s formidable One Chicago Wednesday lineup at 8 PM. All three Chicago dramas are produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television.

