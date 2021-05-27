‘Chicago Med’ Bids Farewell To Original Cast Members Yaya DaCosta And Torrey DeVitto

The finale presented a neat wrap-up for the characters. TVLine reported. Dr. Manning’s mom received a new heart in a transplant, but Will gets fired for giving the mother pills. That prompts a confession from Natalie that she stole the drugs, and she pleads for will’s reinstatement.
April Sexton had a less messy departure. She gets into the nurse practitioners program, allowing her a neat exit.
The departures come as the initial contracts of Chicago Med’s original cast are coming up at the end of Season 6. The other Chicago Med original cast members, led by S. Epatha Merkerson and Oliver Platt, are expected to return for Season 7, sources said.
Like the other Chicago series, Chicago Med is one year into a three-season pickup. In Live+Same Day total viewers, it is the most-watched NBC series this season. The medical drama has been anchoring NBC’s formidable One Chicago Wednesday lineup at 8 PM. All three Chicago dramas are produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.