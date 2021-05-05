Chi McBride Signs With Verve For Representation

EXCLUSIVE: Chi McBride has signed with Verve. The accomplished actor, who recently wrapped a seven-season run as Lou Grover on CBS’ Hawaii Five-0, was recently tapped to star opposite Pete Holmes in the as-yet untitled Tom Smallwood comedy pilot, also for CBS.

In addition to being a series regular on Hawaii Five-0 for its final six seasons after joining in Season 4 as recurring, McBride has written a number of episodes of the series, along with several pilots, and he is currently developing an original idea for television.

A prolific actor in both television and film, McBride also was a series regular on David E. Kelley’s Boston Public (Fox) and ABC’s Pushing Daisies. Feature credits include Gone in 60 Seconds, I, Robot, opposite Will Smith, and The Terminal. In addition to his live-action work, McBride is the voice of Marvel Universe’s Nick Fury in Ultimate Spider-Man, Hulk and the Agents Of S.M.A.S.H and Avengers Assemble series.

At Verve, McBride joins a number of established actors who have ramped up their behind-the-camera work in the last 12 months, including Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us), Nia Long (Fatal Affair), Ben McKenzie (Gotham). Creating crossover opportunities for talent is a major focus for Verve’s growing talent team, formed last year by Sean Grumman.

McBride continues to be repped by attorney Sean Marks.