‘Chef Boot Camp’: Food Network Orders Second Season Of Cliff Crooks Series

EXCLUSIVE: Chef Cliff Crooks will return to Food Network for another season of Chef Boot Camp.

Food Network renewed the Crooks-hosted series for its sophomore season nearly a week after it wrapped its first. Chef Boot Camp, which premiered April 8, follows Crooks as he helps thre restaurant chefs, who have been nominated by establishment owners, to spruce up their lackluster skills and performance in the kitchen. With their jobs on the line, Crooks takes them through a series of grueling food challenges to determine who has the talent and passion to succeed and who is better off leaving the restaurant for good.

“Cliff is an exciting addition to Food Network – he demands a lot from those under his Chef Boot Camp tutelage and at the same time genuinely wants to inspire and re-ignite their passion for food,” said network president Courtney White. “He is a fantastic talent who immediately resonated with our audience and we knew quickly they wanted to see more of him.”

Crooks has been cooking in prominent kitchens throughout New York City for more than 20 years. Before joining BLT Restaurant Group in 2010 as Executive Chef of BLT Steak New York, he held positions at Salute!, Blue Water Grill and Gramercy Tavern. Cliff has appeared as a contestant on Top Chef and a judge on Hell’s Kitchen and Chopped Junior. He recently competed on Food Network’s Tournament of Champions. After more than two years of leading the kitchen at BLT Steak New York, the hospitality group’s flagship restaurant, Crooks was named Culinary Director of BLT Restaurant Group and has since played an integral role in inspiring culinary growth among his staff while demonstrating a strong commitment to the brand’s ethos of exceeding expectations through outstanding food and hospitality.

Chef Boot Camp is produced by Left/Right Productions.