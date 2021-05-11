‘The English’: Chaske Spencer, Rafe Spall Among Cast Joining Emily Blunt In BBC/Amazon Western Series

BBC One and Amazon have rounded out the cast for their six-part Western The English, with the likes of Chaske Spencer (The Twilight Saga), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom), and Toby Jones (Marvellous) joining headliner Emily Blunt.

Produced by The Irregulars outfit Drama Republic and written by The Honourable Woman scribe Hugo Blick, The English follows Cornelia Locke (Blunt) as she arrives in the mythic mid-American landscape in 1890 seeking revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son.

Upon meeting Eli Whipp (Spencer), an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation by birth, they join together and discover a shared history that must be defeated at all costs, if either of them is to survive.

Other cast includes Tom Hughes (A Discovery of Witches), Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line), Valerie Pachner (The Kingsman), Ciaran Hinds (The Terror), Malcolm Storry (The Princess Bride), Steve Wall (Raised by Wolves), Nichola McAuliffe (Tomorrow Never Dies), Sule Rimi (Black Earth Rising), and Cristian Solimeno (Avenue 5).

Filming is underway in Spain and Blick said: “The chance to make a Western with Emily Blunt and the cast is so delicious I’m still wondering if it’s one of those weird dreams we were all having during lockdown. If not, a thrilling, romantic, epic horse-opera is heading to your screen sometime next year.”

Greg Brenman will executive produce for Drama Republic alongside Blick and Blunt. Mona Qureshi will executive produce for the BBC. The producer is Colin Wratten (Killing Eve). The English was commissioned by BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore and drama controller Piers Wenger. Amazon Studios is co-producing in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, in association with All3Media International. IllumiNative is consulting with production on the series.