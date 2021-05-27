Charlie Day Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has inked actor, screenwriter, producer, comedian, and director Charlie Day, Deadline has learned.

Day is known for playing Charlie Kelly on the award-winning FXX sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history, for which he also executive produces, writes, and serves as a co-creator.

CAA

Up next, he will lead the upcoming Amazon romantic comedy I Want You Back, opposite Jenny Slate, with Gina Rodriguez, Manny Jacinto, and Scott Eastwood, and directed by Jason Orley.

Currently, Day is an executive producer for the AppleTV+ comedy series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, which he co-created with Megan Ganz and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia castmate Rob McElhenney.

Day recently made his directorial debut in the comedy El Tonto, which he also wrote, produced, and will star in. The film also stars Adrien Brody, Kate Beckinsale, Jason Sudeikis, Edie Falco and John Malkovich. In the comedy, Day stars as a mute simpleton who upon stepping off the bus for the first time in Los Angeles is thrust into stardom, only to ultimately lose it all.

Day’s previous feature credits include the Horrible Bosses franchise, Monsters University, Fist Fight, Hotel Artemis, Pacific Rim and The Lego Movie series. He continues to be represented by 3Arts and Sloane, Offer, Weber, and Dern. Day was previously with WME.