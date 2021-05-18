Steve Martin, Albert Brooks Pay Tribute To Charles Grodin; Marc Maron Praises “Cranky Comedic Genius”

Refresh For Updates Costars and fans alike remembered Charles Grodin today as one of film’s funniest actors and TV’s most compelling personalities. “So sad to hear,” tweeted Steve Martin, who appeared alongside Grodin in the 1984 comedy The Lonely Guy. “One of the funniest people I ever met…”

“A brilliant comedy actor,” tweeted Albert Brooks. “I had the wonderful experience of working with him in my first feature ‘Real Life’ and he was amazing. Rest In Peace, Chuck.”

Grodin, who appeared in such films as Midnight Run, The Heartbreak Kid, Beethoven, The Great Muppet Caper and on TV as a favored guest of Johnny Carson and David Letterman, died today of bone marrow cancer at his home in Connecticut.

“I loved Charles Grodin so much,” tweeted Kathy Griffin. “He would bust my balls and give me so much shit in a way that left me no choice but to giggle with glee. Never mean spirited, just quick and brilliant.” Griffin posted a much-retweeted video clip of Grodin calling Fox News’ Sean Hannity a “fascist” to his face and asking whether the angry right-wing talk anchor had ever cohosted a show with Goebbels.

“God,” tweeted Billy Eichner, “I loved him.”

Rest In Peace Mr. Grodin. Charles Grodin Asks Johnny if He Cares About His Guests – Carson Tonight… https://t.co/W9qgJpCyIZ — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) May 18, 2021

Charles Grodin made each film he was in extra special. I wrote several songs for films he had unforgettable roles in, including, It’s My Turn, Seems Like Old Times and Beethoven 2. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. xxc pic.twitter.com/ouGVeydqjv — carolebayersager (@CaroleBSager) May 18, 2021

So said to hear. One of the funniest people I ever met: Charles Grodin, Star of ‘Beethoven’ and ‘Heartbreak Kid,’ Dies at 86 – https://t.co/OwDYFLIgae — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) May 18, 2021

R.I.P. Charles Grodin. A brilliant comedy actor. I had the wonderful experience of working with him in my first feature “Real Life” and he was amazing. Rest In Peace, Chuck. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) May 18, 2021

RIP Charles Grodin. Ordering a plate of chorizo and eggs in his beloved memory. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 18, 2021

RIP Charles Grodin. One of the great cranky comedic geniuses. — marc maron (@marcmaron) May 18, 2021

Charles Grodin stole every scene in "Midnight Run."

Charles Grodin stole every scene in "Ishtar."

Charles Grodin stole every scene in "The Great Muppet Caper."

The Charles Grodin show was the best thing ever aired on CNBC. "Everyone is having a harder time than it appears." -CG — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 18, 2021

I loved Charles Grodin so much. He would bust my balls and give me so much shit in a way that left me no choice but to giggle with glee. Never mean spirited, just quick and brilliant. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 18, 2021

Charles Grodin calling Sean Hannity a fascist on Fox.

ICON 💔 https://t.co/9hZKad7Zto — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 18, 2021

In my opinion, the funniest performance ever given by an Actor in a Hollywood movie was Charles Grodin in “The Heartbreak Kid!” He once told me that “If you like that movie too much, I worry about you.” Clearly Charles spent too much time in therapy. Thank you for ALL the LAUGHS! pic.twitter.com/54RZsFHn4x — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) May 18, 2021

Rest In Peace #CharlesGrodin. He was such a great guy with a big heart. May his memory be a blessing. — Judy Gold (@JewdyGold) May 18, 2021

RIP Charles Grodin. I am begging you to watch “Midnight Run” if you’ve somehow never seen it — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) May 18, 2021

Just watched #MidnightRun last week. My God, he was so powerfully funny. Watch him investigate the “counterfeit” $20s. Or with DeNiro visiting his ex wife. Grodin steals the scene doing absolutely “nothing.” A comic genius. RIP https://t.co/SEiy1qf5cU — Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) May 18, 2021

Aw shit. RIP Charles Grodin. You were the master. Watch all of his movies.

Read all of his books.

Watch all of his movies again.

Then watch all of his Carson and Letterman appearances. Shit. — Chris Eigeman (@ChrisEigeman) May 18, 2021

No better movie than Midnight Run and no one was ever better on a talk show than Charles Grodin. He was a great actor and a brilliant performer.

Rest In Peace Sir. — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) May 18, 2021

The impeccable Charles Grodin has died at 86

I loved his work. All of it. https://t.co/8LzV9haOKb — Randi Rhodes (@RandiRhodes) May 18, 2021

No, not #CharlesGrodin . Rest In Peace Legend. Thank you for every gift you gave us, especially the masterpiece that is Midnight Run. 🙏 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 18, 2021

RIP Charles Grodin. I had the honor of working with him on an episode of SVU, & he was wonderful to be around. What was especially impressive was hearing about the unheralded, extensive advocacy work he was doing on behalf of incarcerated women. He was thoroughly committed to it. — Anthony Rapp Voted for Biden Black Lives Matter (@albinokid) May 18, 2021