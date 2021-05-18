Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Alec Baldwin Signs With ICM Partners

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Steve Martin, Albert Brooks Pay Tribute To Charles Grodin; Marc Maron Praises “Cranky Comedic Genius”

Steve Martin, Charles Grodin, 'The Lonely Guy (1984) Everett Collection

Refresh For Updates Costars and fans alike remembered Charles Grodin today as one of film’s funniest actors and TV’s most compelling personalities. “So sad to hear,” tweeted Steve Martin, who appeared alongside Grodin in the 1984 comedy The Lonely Guy. “One of the funniest people I ever met…”

“A brilliant comedy actor,” tweeted Albert Brooks. “I had the wonderful experience of working with him in my first feature ‘Real Life’ and he was amazing. Rest In Peace, Chuck.”

Grodin, who appeared in such films as Midnight Run, The Heartbreak Kid, Beethoven, The Great Muppet Caper and on TV as a favored guest of Johnny Carson and David Letterman, died today of bone marrow cancer at his home in Connecticut.

“I loved Charles Grodin so much,” tweeted Kathy Griffin. “He would bust my balls and give me so much shit in a way that left me no choice but to giggle with glee. Never mean spirited, just quick and brilliant.” Griffin posted a much-retweeted video clip of Grodin calling Fox News’ Sean Hannity a “fascist” to his face and asking whether the angry right-wing talk anchor had ever cohosted a show with Goebbels.

“God,” tweeted Billy Eichner, “I loved him.”

Deadline will add more reactions as they arrive. Check back for updates.

 

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad