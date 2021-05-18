Charles Grodin: A Career In Pictures – Photo Gallery

Charles Grodin had a 60-year career in Hollywood, ranging from guesting on 1950s TV Westerns to playing opposite such big-screen and TV stars as Robert De Niro, Warren Beatty, Goldie Hawn, Dustin Hoffman, Steve Martin, Jill Clayburgh, Farrah Fawcett, Michael J. Fox, Cybill Shepherd, Marlo Thomas, Martin Short, Louis C.K. and, well, Miss Piggy.

The Emmy-winning actor, who died today at 86, had more than 70 credits on his résumé — from films including The Heartbreak Kid, Heaven Can Wait and Sunburn in the 1970s through The Lonely Guy and The Woman in Red to action-buddy classic Midnight Run, legendary flop Ishtar and the canine-infused Beethoven pics. He also starred in the 1986 primetime-soap spoof miniseries Fresno, won an Emmy for co-writing 1977’s The Paul Simon Special and fronted his own short-lived talk show.

From his straight-man magnificence to leading-man panache and talk-show-guest brilliance, Grodin won fans throughout the decades. Deadline looks back at his career with a star-packed photo gallery of his most famous roles and a few you might have forgotten about — raise your hand if you remember him as an Andy Rooney-type commentator on 60 Minutes II in the early 2000s.

To replay all the memories of Charles Grodin’s stellar career, click on the image above to launch the gallery.