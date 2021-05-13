‘Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune’ & ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Renewed For Season 2 By ABC

ABC has picked up second seasons of its hit freshman game shows Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Supermarket Sweep.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2020-21 Season

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Pat Sajak & Vanna White, ABC’s star-studded spin on the iconic game show, ranked as the No. 1 program in the Thursday 8 p.m. hour in Total Viewers during its nine-week run earlier this year. The show is executive produced by three-time Daytime Award winner and 17-time nominee Mike Richards. It’s produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company. Wheel of Fortune is distributed by CBS Television Distribution.

‘American Idol’ Renewed For Season 5 At ABC

Hosted and executive produced by SNL‘s Leslie Jones, Supermarket Sweep follows three teams of two as they battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes. Produced by Fremantle, Jennifer Mullin is also executive producer. The original format aired on ABC from 1965-1967 and went on to become a global sensation. It was adapted in 13 international territories and, most recently, relaunched in the UK.

Reality Veterans ‘Shark Tank’ & ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Renewed By ABC