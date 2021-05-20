‘CBS This Morning’ To Move To Times Square Studio At ViacomCBS Headquarters

CBS This Morning will move to a new studio in Times Square, as it sets up its broadcast from ViacomCBS’ world headquarters at 1515 Broadway.

The show already broadcast from the location for a week last year, when the network set up its Election Night coverage there.

The network said that co-hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil will have new ways to conduct interviews and the facility will also be geared to blending feeds from the network’s news division and affiliates. Shawna Thomas, who became executive producer of the show in February, said in a statement that the facility would be a “more technically advanced studio that has more space, more cameras and more looks.” She also indicated that a goal was to make it different from other morning programs with some “elements of whimsy.”

The studio was designed by CBS News creative director Renee Cullen, with support from Jack Morton Worldwide, and oversight from Rick Jefferson, CBS News’ vice president of news operations. The studio will include new interview areas, screens and graphics.

Variety first reported the move to the new studio.

A predecessor to CBS This Morning, The Early Show, was located at Fifth Avenue and East 59th Street, on the ground floor of the General Motors Building at Trump International Plaza, where Donald Trump was the network’s landlord for a time.

ABC’s Good Morning America moved to a Times Square studio in 1999. NBC’s Today moved to “window on the world” studio in Rockefeller Plaza in 1994.