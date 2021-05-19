CBS Rings In Holiday Programming With Pair Of Christmas Movies

CBS is the latest broadcaster to ramp up its holiday programming. The network has ordered a pair of Christmas movies featuring actors including CSI: Miami’s Adam Rodriguez and All Rise’s Jessica Camacho.

Christmas Proposal, which stars Rodriguez and Camacho, follows a down-on-her-luck chef who dreams of starting her own line of food trucks and agrees to pose as the girlfriend of a hotshot Seattle attorney visiting his family for Christmas. Working together, they try to prove he’s the ideal candidate to take over the family firm, but their business arrangement is complicated by the magic of the season as real sparks begin to fly.

Christmas Takes Flight begins when a handsome but frugal CEO takes over a family-owned regional airline and plans to cut their annual Christmas charity event; the original owner’s daughter, who is a pilot for the airline, rallies the community to save the event, and finds unexpected love in the process.

Both movies are produced by Motion Picture Corporation of America.

Earlier this week, it emerged that NBC was ramping up its Christmas programming, adding special stand-alone holiday episodes of Kenan, Young Rock and Mr. Mayor to its slate that also includes Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

It comes as holiday fare has exploded across basic cable networks such as Hallmark, Freeform and Lifetime.