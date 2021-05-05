CBBC & TVNZ Re-Commission Two More Seasons Of Family Adventure ‘Mystic’

EXCLUSIVE: Libertine Pictures (NZ) and Slim Film + Television (UK)’s family action adventure series Mystic, has been recommissioned for two more seasons by CBBC (UK) and TVNZ (NZ).

British actor Macey Chipping (Holby City) returns in the lead role of Issie Brown and is joined once again by New Zealanders Antonia Robinson, Max Crean, Jacqueline Joe (Top of the Lake), Josh Tan (Mulan) and Harriet Walton.

Production on the two new series, each comprising 8 x 30” episodes, is due to commence on May 31 in New Zealand.

In the new seasons, Issie and her gang of horse-mad friends will not only have to tackle all the usual trials and tribulations of being a teenager but will also have to battle against new and unexpected threats to their beloved stables and local environment. In season two, their lives will be thrown into turmoil by the arrival of a charismatic stranger and an intriguing mystery after a valuable racehorse is poisoned.

Mystic was created and written by Amy Shindler and Beth Chalmers (Horrible Histories for CBBC) and is based on New Zealand author Stacy Gregg’s Pony Club Secrets book series. Joining Amy and Beth for series two and three are New Zealand writers Sam Shore (The Sounds), Martha Hardy-Ward (Ellen is Leaving), Hamish Bennett (Bellbird) and Briar Grace-Smith (Cousins).

Rounding out the core cast are Laura Patch (After Life), who plays Issie’s mother Amanda, and Cathy Downes (Winter of Our Dreams), who plays grandmother Mitch, along with Phil Brown (American Playboy ), Kirk Torrance (The Dead Lands), Carrie Green (Under the Vines) and Jonny Brugh (What We Do In The Shadows). Ari Boyland (Power Rangers) and Sara Wiseman (A Place to Call Home) are among New Zealand talent who join the ensemble cast this year.

The show is being distributed by Daro Film Distribution. Executive producers are Richard Fletcher for Libertine Pictures, Simon Crawford-Collins for Slim Film + Television, Amy Buscombe for CBBC, Brian Bird for Super Channel, Pierre-André Rochat for Daro Film Distribution and Amy Shindler and Beth Chalmers. The two new series are produced by David Stubbs (Reservoir Hill) in New Zealand and Jen Burnet in the UK.

Richard Fletcher, Managing Director of Libertine Pictures said: “We are thrilled that CBBC and TVNZ are supporting two additional seasons of the show. It is exciting to be able to bring fans of Mystic more adventure, humour and horses with our Kauri Point characters. We’re delighted that Mystic has developed its own following off the back of Stacy Gregg’s hugely successful Pony Club Secrets books. With pre-production already well underway in New Zealand we’re looking forward to showcasing New Zealand and British talent and our beautiful country to an even wider international audience with two more compelling series.”

Libertine Pictures recently wrapped shoot on Under the Vines, the six-part romantic comedy starring Rebecca Gibney (Wanted) and Charles Edwards (The Crown), produced with EQ Media Group for AMC Networks’ Acorn TV and TVNZ.