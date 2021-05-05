Cavalry Media Signs ‘Who Killed Sara?’ Director David “Leche” Ruiz

EXCLUSIVE: Hot off of the success of Netflix’s Who Killed Sara?, which the streamer reported is its most-watched foreign language series at 55M subscribers, Cavalry Media has inked the show’s director David “Leche” Ruiz.

The writer, director and producer, who is based in Mexico City, Mexico, began his career directing music videos, before quickly becoming one of the most prolific filmmakers in his field.

Ruiz directed six episodes of Who Killed Sara? including the pilot and the finale. The series stars Manolo Cardona as Alex Guzman, who is hellbent on finding out who killed his sister Sara after spending 18 years in prison for a crime he did not commit and on getting revenge on the Lazcano family. The series launched on March 24 and Netflix revealed viewership figures as part of its 1Q financial results on April 20.

Ruiz will be the showrunner, as well as direct multiple episodes of season 2, which hit Netflix on May 16. Other episodic directing credits include Claro Video’s La Negociadora and Televisa’s La Piloto.

Ruiz continues to be repped in Mexico by Jorge Mondragon at CMX.