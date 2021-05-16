Catherine Zeta-Jones Was Dying To Work With Fellow Wales Native Michael Sheen In Serial-Killer Drama ‘Prodigal Son’ – Contenders TV

Fox canceled the intriguing drama series Prodigal Son this week after two seasons, but fortunately before it goes off the air viewers will get to see a great turn in a seven-episode arc by Oscar and Tony winner Catherine Zeta-Jones. She plays forensic Dr. Vivian Capshaw, who finds herself working with a serial killer played by Michael Sheen. It is a pairing she was especially happy about since both actors are from Wales.

Zeta-Jones joined Deadline’s Contenders Television award-season event for a conversation about why she decided to take on the role, joining a TV series for just these few episodes, and what really intrigues her enough to take on acting roles these days.

“I’d seen the show, I loved the show,” she said. “I watched it because of my hometown boy, literally from my hometown in Wales, which is this tiny little place in the middle of the map there, is Michael Sheen, who I’d been wanting to work with. So, that’s been in my bucket list and I went, ‘Huh, let me speak to the producers and see what they have in store.’ I’m always drawn toward the darker side of family kind of dysfunctional-ness if that’s a word. I think historically great drama comes out of family stories. You think of The Godfather, you think of The Sopranos on television, you think of, you know, Breaking Bad. I mean, something about the storyline of it being a family because we can relate to it. As dysfunctional as this particular family is, it’s still a family at the end of the day. There are some principles in there that we can all relate to.”

But all roads for her on this project led back to Sheen.

“To work with Michael Sheen, it’s everything now that I hoped it would be because first of all even though we have never met my instinct was right, not just because we’re from the same hometown but you know, we work well together,” she said. “We pick up on very subtle nuances that we both give off, and like I always say I’m humbled when I work with any actor, especially the ones that feel generous enough to give – you know give, give, give, give, give, to create the better. I always take a little bit of goodness away from them and I kind of do my Irish heritage and rub the belly of it and take it with me in my pocket for future endeavors.”

Check back Monday for the panel video.