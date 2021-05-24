‘Catch The Fair One’ Teaser: First Look At Boxing Thriller From Darren Aronofsky And ‘Nomadland’s Mollye Asher

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has your first look at Catch the Fair One, a boxing pic backed by Darren Aronofsky and Oscar-winning Nomadland producer Mollye Asher, which will soon premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The thriller, written and directed by Josef Kubota Wladyka (Narcos, The Terror), centers on a former boxer who embarks on the fight of her life when she goes in search of her missing sister.

Leading the cast, in her first film role, is professional boxer Kali Reis. Known for competing in the first female boxing match ever televised, Reis is also the first Native American fighter to win the International Boxing Association middleweight crown.

Exec produced by Aronofsky, with Asher producing, the film also stars Daniel Henshall, Tiffany Chu, Michael Drayer, Shelito Vincent, Lisa Emery, Kimberly Guerrero, and Kevin Dunn.

Asher’s fellow producers on the project are Kimberly Parker and Wladyka, who previously won Tribeca’s award for Best New Narrative Director with his 2014 debut feature, Dirty Hands. Additional exec producers include Mynette Louie, Derek Nguyen, Ari Handel, Cat Hobbs, James Hausler, Charles Stiefel, Todd Stiefel, Michael D’Alto, Chris Triana, Claude Amadeo, Shaun Sanghani, Sam Bisbee and Arturo Castro.

“CATCH THE FAIR ONE is a fearless gut punch of a film,” said Aronofsky. “Alongside director Josef Wladyka, Kali Reis delivers a performance that is equal parts beautiful and devastating.”

The sales teams involved with the pic are Memento International, which is handling the international side, and The Film Sales Company, which is overseeing domestic.

Check out the first teaser for Catch the Fair One above.