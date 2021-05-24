Catalina Sandino Moreno Joins Harold Perrineau & Eion Bailey In Epix Horror Series ‘From’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated Catalina Sandino Moreno is set as a lead opposite Eion Bailey and Harold Perrineau in From, Epix’s contemporary sci-fi horror series created by John Griffin (Crater). The series is produced by Midnight Radio — the producing team of Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg — as well as Joe & Anthony Russo’s AGBO.



From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in Middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they also must survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

Moreno plays Tabitha Matthews, who, along with husband Jim (Bailey), is struggling in the aftermath of a personal tragedy and suddenly finds herself and her family trapped in the town. Together they must find a way to keep their children safe, struggling to come to terms with this new reality even as they desperately search for a way back home.



From commences production this month in Halifax, NS, with an eye toward a 2022 premiere on Epix.

From is executive produced by John Griffin and Jack Bender, as well as Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner & Scott Rosenberg for Midnight Radio, and Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca for AGBO. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson will serve as co-executive producer. From is a co-production between Epix Studios and MGM International Television Productions.

Moreno received a leading actor Oscar nomination for her performance as the title character in HBO Films’ 2004 drama Maria Full of Grace . She won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Actress as well as the Silver Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival for the role. She recently starred in indie feature The Quarry opposite Michael Shannon and Shea Wigham and soon will be seen in the independent feature Barbarians, opposite Iwan Rheon and Tom Cullen. She was a series regular in Showtime’s The Affair and was recently seen as the lead in an episode of the Duplass brothers’ HBO Anthology series Room 104.

