James Corden Gives Update As To When ‘Carpool Karaoke’ May Return – Watch

In a recent, virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, James Corden touched on the return of Carpool Karaoke, amid easing Covid-19 health and safety protocols in Los Angeles.

While promoting Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the Late Late Show host admitted he still isn’t certain of when his incredibly popular late-night segment will be back.

“I don’t know, really. We wonder when someone will tell us when it’s okay,” Corden told DeGeneres. “I’m hopeful for the end of summer, or autumn time, that we’d be able to do it again.”

The 10-time Emmy winner noted that at this point, “there’s a whole raft of artists” that he and his team are “desperate” to do the segment with. At the same time, he joked, “we seem to work in the strictest building maybe on Earth, so I hope so much that we’ll be able to do it before the end of the year.”

First introduced on The Late Late Show in 2015, Carpool Karaoke is a recurring segment in which Corden cruises around with famous guests, and invites them to participate in a sing-along. While Stevie Wonder, Adele, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Celine Dion and numerous other legends have appeared in the segment in the past, Corden has been unable to film new installments since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March of last year.

In Corden’s appearance on Ellen, airing Tuesday, June 1, he also touches on a memorable encounter with an Amazon delivery man, having Stevie Wonder serenade his wife and much more. Check out clips from the upcoming episode below.