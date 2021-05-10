Roundabout’s ‘Caroline, Or Change’, ‘Trouble In Mind’, ‘Birthday Candles’ Announce Broadway Plans

Broadway’s Roundabout Theatre Company has unveiled its post-shutdown production schedule, with both the much-anticipated revival of Caroline, Or Change starring Sharon D Clarke and the Broadway debut of Alice Childress’ 1955 play Trouble in Mind both beginning previews in October.

Birthday Candles, Noah Haidle’s new play starring Debra Messing, will begin previews in March, and the previously announced revival of 1776 will bow in fall 2022.

The Roundabout lineup was announced by Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO.

In addition to the not-for-profit’s Broadway lineup, Roundabout also announced scheduling for its Off Broadway slate: Mansa Ra’s …what the end will be and Dave Harris’ Exception to the Rule (both April 2022) and Anna Ziegler’s The Wanderers (July 2022).

See below for specific dates and descriptions.

The Roundabout announcements are the latest in a rush of openings and reopenings since New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week that Broadway could reopen in the fall at 100% capacity provided venues meet Covid safety guidelines, which could include proof of Covid vaccinations or negative test results and masking.

So far, the roster of productions to announce fall starts includes Phantom of the Opera, Come From Away, Six, Chicago, Mrs. Doubtfire, Clyde’s, Company and Ain’t Too Proud, with more announcements expected in coming days.

Here is the Roundabout lineup:

Broadway

Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner’s Caroline, Or Change starring Sharon D Clarke, directed by Michael Longhurst, choreographed by Ann Yee

Previews begin October 8 at Studio 54; Opening Night October 27

Previews begin October 29 at the American Airlines Theatre, Opening Night November 18

Previews begin October 29 at the American Airlines Theatre, Opening Night November 18 Noah Haidle’s Birthday Candles starring Debra Messing, directed by Vivienne Benesch

Previews begin March 18 at the American Airlines Theatre; Opening Night April 10

Previews begin March 18 at the American Airlines Theatre; Opening Night April 10 1776, the classic Sherman Edwards-Peter Stone musical about the signing of the Declaration of Independence, will play in Fall 2022, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus at the American Airlines Theatre.

Off Broadway