Cannes Film Festival Delays Line-Up Reveal One Week

Cannes Film Festival will be unveiling its Official Selection on June 3, one week later than the previously planned date of May 27.

Festival chiefs Thierry Frémaux and Pierre Lescure will host the press conference to unveil the line-up at the UGC Normandie cinema in Paris, with journalists expected to be able to attend.

The fest is due to run July 6-17 as a physical event, with a planned physical market running alongside for industry delegates. A separate virtual market will be held earlier in June, concurrent with an event put on by the major sales companies.

As previously reported, Cannes will open with Leos Carax’s Annette, premiering in competition. Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta has also been confirmed as premiering as part of the Official Selection.

Hopes are high for the prospects of a physical Cannes this year, following last year’s cancellation. A few months ago the chances looked unlikely, with continued Covid challenges in Europe and a slow vaccine rollout within the EU, but recent weeks have seen several positive developments lead to relaxing of local restrictions and opening up of international travel. French cinemas will re-open on May 19, with capacity restrictions in place.

Variety was first with the news of the press conference date change.