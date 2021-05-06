Amazon To Premiere Camila Cabello Screen Debut ‘Cinderella’ In Deal With Sony Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: In her feature debut, singer Camila Cabello will be seen fitted for the glass slipper on Amazon Prime. Amazon Studios is closing a deal to acquire worldwide rights to the Kay Cannon-directed musical Cinderella from Sony Pictures.

No premiere date yet, but the film will premiere later this year. Sony Pictures had once dated it for July, but the pandemic and theatrical windows are still uncertain, especially in Europe and Latin America. That triggered a deal that is similar in construct to previous ones the studio has made with streamers on films that include Fatherhood and Vivo. Sony retains China rights.

Cabello plays the title character and the supporting ensemble includes Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Nick Galitzine, Minnie Driver and Pierce Brosnan. Cannon wrote the script, and the pic is produced by James Corden (who also plays a role in the film), Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin, and Shannon McIntosh. Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose are exec producers.

This is singer/songwriter Cabello’s film debut and she was integral to the music of the film, which incorporates pop songs from contemporary artists and original songs by Cabello. The film is a musically-driven new take on the traditional story. Cinderella is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow. With the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter) she musters the courage to make her dreams come true.