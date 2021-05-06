Callie Hernandez And Steve Coulter Join Jennifer Lopez In Lionsgate’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Callie Hernandez and Steve Coulter have joined the cast of Lionsgate’s action comedy Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. The film also stars Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, D’Arcy Carden, Selena Tan, Desmin Borges and Alex Mallari and is being directed by Jason Moore.

Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether penned the screenplay. In the film, Grace (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begins to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Grace and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first.

Hernandez’s credits include La La Land, Alien: Covenant and One of These Days. Coulter was most recently seen in HBO’s limited series Watchmen.

Hernandez is repped by UTA and Management 360 and Coulter is repped by The People Store and Stride Management.