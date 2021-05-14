‘Call Your Mother’s Kyra Sedgwick Reacts To Series Cancellation; ‘For Life’ Star Nicholas Pinnock Touts “Hope” For New Home

ABC placed five titles on the chopping block on Friday. Among the five were Kyra Sedgwick-starrer Call Your Mother and the Nicholas Pinnock-fronted legal drama For Life.

The two stars shared their reactions on social media Friday following the news.

Sedgwick broke the news that the sitcom, from Kari Lizer, will not return to ABC for a sophomore season on Twitter. In the same tweet, she thanked the series’ fan base and alerted them that the upcoming episode will be its last.

“You guys have been so wonderful to tune in every week, or every other week or every took weeks,” she said. “The rollout was nuts!”

Written and executive produced by The New Adventures of Old Christine creator Lizer, Call Your Mother centers on an empty-nester mom, Jean Raines (Sedgwick), who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

Related Story 'Mixed-ish' Cast Reacts to ABC Cancellation After Two Seasons: "Onward And Upward"

The family sitcom also featured Joey Bragg, Rachel Sennott, Austin Crute and Emma Caymares.

Pinnock reacted to the series cancellation touting hope for a new home. While he addressed the disappointment that some fans have expressed, he said the should still have some optimism.

“…For those who are disappointed, there’s hope,” he tweeted.

The actor, who appeared alongside Joy Bryant, Ty Harris, Indira Varma in the legal drama, referred to co-producer Sony Pictures TV’s intentions to shop the series to other buyers including Hulu.

For Life is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr. who was wrongfully convicted as drug kingpin but got his conviction overturned while in prison and became a licensed attorney. It is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace, played by Nicholas Pinnock, who becomes a lawyer litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves – his estranged wife and daughter – and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. For Life also examines the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.

See Sedgwick and Pinnock’s respective tweets below.

Before it goes out there in the world I want my fans to be the first to know that next Wednesday will be the last episode of “Call Your Mother”. You guys have been so wonderful to tune in every week, or every other week or every two weeks! The rollout was nuts! 🤦‍♀️❤️ pic.twitter.com/vKr4FBrf07 — kyra sedgwick (@kyrasedgwick) May 14, 2021