‘Call Your Mother’ Cancelled After One Season By ABC

Kari Lizer’s multi-camera comedy Call Your Mother, headlined by Kyra Sedgwick, will not see a second season on ABC.

Written and executive produced by The New Adventures of Old Christine creator Lizer, Call Your Mother centers on an empty-nester mom, Jean Raines (Sedgwick), who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

In addition to Sedgwick, cast also includes Rachel Sennott, Joey Bragg, Patrick Brammall, Emma Caymares and Austin Crute.

Call Your Mother is produced by Sony Pictures Television & ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.