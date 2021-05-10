‘Call Me Kat’ Renewed For Season 2 At Fox; Showrunner Darlene Hunt To Exit

Kat’s cat café will remain open after Fox handed freshman comedy Call Me Kat a second season.

However, Darlene Hunt, who was the showrunner and exec producer of Season 1, is leaving the show and negotiations are underway for her replacement.

The network said Monday that the series, which stars The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik, tied as the No. 1 new comedy with Young Rock season-to-date, and it is averaging 5.7 million multiplatform viewers, a 119% lift from Nielsen’s Live+Same Day numbers.

Exec produced by Bialik and her Big Bang Theory partner Jim Parsons, the series is an adaptation of long-running hit BBC sitcom Miranda. Bialik stars as a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove she can live a happy and fulfilling life, despite still being single at 39 — which is why she recently spent her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, KY.

Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan, Kyla Pratt and Julian Gant also star.

Call Me Kat is produced by Parsons’ That’s Wonderful Productions, Bialik’s Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm in association with Warner Bros Television and Fox Entertainment. That’s Wonderful Productions’ Todd Spiewak, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and Miranda Hart, star of the original British show, exec produce alongside Bialik and Parsons.

Alison Mo Massey will continue to oversee for That’s Wonderful, and Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught will continue to oversee for Sad Clown.

“We are excited to renew Call Me Kat and have Mayim, Cheyenne, Swoosie, Leslie, Kyla and Julian return for their second season. Together, they share a winning chemistry that we, and viewers, adore,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, Fox Entertainment. “On behalf of everyone here at Fox, congratulations to this incredible cast and our terrific partners at Warner Bros on delivering this season’s No. 1 new comedy.”