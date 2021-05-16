California May Allow Take-Out Cocktails To Become Permanent Restaurant Feature

The California pandemic rule permitting restaurants and other establishments to allow alcohol pick-up and to-go sales may become permanent.

The state Assembly will consider a bill this week to allow the provision, which was enacted to provide an additional revenue stream for beleaguered businesses. The state Senate passed the bill on Monday. If the Assembly concurs, it will go to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk for signature into law.

During the pandemic, establishments that offered takeout cocktails also had to sell food. That provision would not be required under SB 398 in its current form.

Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa), who introduced the bill, saw making the rule permanent as a “must.”